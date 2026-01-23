Here's why Border 2's early morning shows got cancelled in many cities

Border 2 released on January 23, 2025 amidst high expectations and anticipation. However, according to reports, the early morning shows of the film were abruptly cancelled in quite a few cities.

It was further reported that technical issues led to the cancellation of the film that released on Friday.

Border 2 struggles with early morning shows on release day

Several reports suggested that Border 2 faced an issue with release as the distributors of the film and the cinema halls that were supposed to show the film had to cancel due to technical issues which was triggered due to late delivery of the film.