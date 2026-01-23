Here's why Border 2's early morning shows got cancelled in many cities

Border 2 released on January 23, 2025 amidst high expectations and anticipation. However, according to reports, the early morning shows of the film were abruptly cancelled in quite a few cities.
It was further reported that technical issues led to the cancellation of the film that released on Friday.
Several reports suggested that Border 2 faced an issue with release as the distributors of the film and the cinema halls that were supposed to show the film had to cancel due to technical issues which was triggered due to late delivery of the film.
However, not all cities were affected by the lack of preparedness. Reports revealed that the film was not ready to be screened by Thursday night and the film, which began downloading at 6:30 am on Friday morning, would not be ready by early morning. This led to 8:00 am shows being cancelled. However, the issue has reportedly been resolved and morning shows will be running successfully.
Despite the hiccup on the first day, the film starring Sunny Deol sold more than 4 lakh tickets and collected a total of 12.5 crore, even before hitting the screens, on January 22, 2026.
Border 2 also stars other big stars including Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Sonam Bajwa and Mona Singh. Directed by Anurag Singh, the film is the sequel to the 1997 classic film, Border. The first film also starred Sunny, as well as Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Jackie Shroff, Pooja Bhatt, among others.