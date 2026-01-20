‘Creative bankruptcy’: Javed Akhtar on why he refused Border 2

The long-awaited war film Border 2 is getting closer to its release date of January 23, but it will be without the musical element of the man who made the last installment a classic. Renowned lyricist and script writer Javed Akhtar recently announced that he had rejected the offer to write the script for Border 2, citing the unoriginality of the film industry today.

In a very candid interview on Monday, Akhtar was discussing the growing trend of ‘recreating’ old hits, which has divided the fan base ever since the first music releases from the film were out. Fans have been very disappointed in hearing old favorites recreated in such a way.

Javed’s response to why he did not want to be a part of this project is crystal clear, “They did ask me to write for the film, but I refused,” he explained. “I really feel this is a kind of intellectual and creative bankruptcy. You have an old song that did well and you want to put it out again by adding something? Make new songs or else accept that you cannot do the same level of work.”

The renowned poet questioned the dependence of this industry upon nostalgia and urged cinema makers to focus upon the future rather than dwelling upon their successes of yesteryears. “Whatever is bygone, let that be. What is the need to recreate it?”