‘Creative bankruptcy’: Javed Akhtar on why he refused Border 2

The long-awaited war film Border 2 is getting closer to its release date of January 23, but it will be without the musical element of the man who made the last installment a classic. Renowned lyricist and script writer Javed Akhtar recently announced that he had rejected the offer to write the script for Border 2, citing the unoriginality of the film industry today.
In a very candid interview on Monday, Akhtar was discussing the growing trend of ‘recreating’ old hits, which has divided the fan base ever since the first music releases from the film were out. Fans have been very disappointed in hearing old favorites recreated in such a way.
Javed’s response to why he did not want to be a part of this project is crystal clear, “They did ask me to write for the film, but I refused,” he explained. “I really feel this is a kind of intellectual and creative bankruptcy. You have an old song that did well and you want to put it out again by adding something? Make new songs or else accept that you cannot do the same level of work.”
The renowned poet questioned the dependence of this industry upon nostalgia and urged cinema makers to focus upon the future rather than dwelling upon their successes of yesteryears. “Whatever is bygone, let that be. What is the need to recreate it?”
Lessons from the past
To support his argument, Javed referenced Haqeeqat, a classic film from 1964. Although that film boasted classics like Kar Chale Ham Fida, the makers of the original Border chose to give the film a brand new soundtrack.”
He said, “We wrote new ones; we made absolutely different songs and people liked them too," he added. "You are making a movie again, so create new songs. Why are you depending on the past? You have accepted that we cannot do it. We will live on past glory."
The new sound of Border 2
The sequel is directed by Anurag Singh and has an impressive cast including Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty. The original soundtrack in 1997 was written by Javed but composed by Anu Malik, and in this new edition of Ghar Kab Aaoge, it was composed and written by Manoj Muntashir Shukla, with vocals from Arijit Singh, Vishal Mishra, Diljit Dosanjh and Sonu Nigam.
As Border 2 prepares to hit theatres this Friday, the debate over its musical legacy continues to simmer.