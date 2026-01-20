Neha Kakkar open up on divorce rumours after announcing break

Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar’s recent post announcing a break from everything sparked rumours of her possible divorce from husband Rohanpreet Singh. However, now she has shared another social media post clearing the air around her marriage.

Keep them out of this: Neha Kakkar refutes divorce rumors after announcing break

Neha has urged not to drag her husband or family into the matter. She revealed that she is unhappy with some other people in the system.

Neha penned on her Insta Stories, “Guys plz don't drag my Innocent Husband or my Sweetest Family in all this plz! They are the purest people I know and whatever I am today, it's because of their support (sic)".

"It’s a few other people and the system that I’m upset with. I hope you get it and let my husband and my family stay out of all this and yes I agree I shouldn’t be so emotional when it comes to posting on social media coz (because) media people know very well ke "Rai ka pahaad kaise banaya jaata hai” (mountain out of a molehill). Lesson learnt,” she went on to add.