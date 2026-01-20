Eric Stonestreet says Modern Family co-star Ty Burrell's relationship inspired him

Eric said, "I had this really vivid moment at a CAA Emmy party. Ty Burrell and [his wife Holly Burrell]...were over there sitting down. I'm...talking to people and meeting people and doing what you do. And I have this very distinct memory of looking over and being like, 'I want to be those people'".

Talking about the kind of relationship he wanted back then, the 54-year-old actor continued, "I know you relate to this, which is I just didn't want somebody that wanted to be at the party more than me". Jesse understood his sentiment and shared that he is extremely grateful to have met his husband, Justin Mikita as well.

Eric Stonestreet got married to Lindsay Schweitzer, a paediatric nurse, in a beautiful, intimate ceremony on September 8, 2025 at their Kansas City home. The couple first met in 2016 and got married in 2020. The actor shared that he let Ty know how his relationship to his wife inspired him, when he informer his co-star about their wedding.

"I've told Ty, I told him that when I called to tell him that we're getting married. I said, you don't know it, but you and Holly... are very prominent in me getting on the direction of what I wanted to do", he shared.

Ty Burrell met Holly Burrell in the 1990s when they were understudies for a play. They got married in 2000 in a secret ceremony and went on to adopt two daughters, Frances and Greta.