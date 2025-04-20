5 lessons we learn from ‘Modern Family’

Love comes in all shapes and sizes

Be it Mitch and Cam’s same-sex relationship or Jay and Gloria’s age-gap marriage, Modern Family is the embodiment of the idea that love isn't one-size-fits-all. And while each couple is sure to have gone through their share of societal skepticism, what makes it beautiful is all of them stood by each other. A lesson for us all, love doesn’t need validation from the world as long as we embrace our relationships, stand firm in our beliefs, and support the ones we care about, no matter what others say.

Change is inevitable

We’ve all heard of how the only thing constant in life is change; but “Modern Family” shows it and how. In Modern Family, change tiptoes in when no one’s looking—sometimes in the form of baby Lily learning to walk, other times as Haley suddenly growing up and moving out. Jay, once a rigid, old-school man, slowly becomes a soft-hearted grandpa who Facetimes his grandkids.

Cam becomes a high school football coach. Manny goes from poetic mama’s boy to a globe-trotting young man. The houses change, the routines shift, the relationships evolve—but life always finds a new rhythm.

Change rarely asks for permission. It just shows up—unannounced, inconvenient, and often overwhelming. But the beauty lies in how the characters embrace it, fumble through it, and eventually grow from it.