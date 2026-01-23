Nakuul Mehta on Space Gen: Chandrayaan and how he celebrates Republic Day

Everyone on Instagram, these days, seems to be jumping on the ‘post a picture from 2016’ trend. Digging into nostalgia, many took to reveal — not just glimpses of themselves from the past but even the things that defined that era for them — and most ‘zillennials’ landed on the golden days of television. Fans were swiftly reminded why daily Indian soaps once ruled our screens — and why one particular face from that era still holds a special place in all our hearts: Shivaay Singh Oberoi, the brooding, charismatic lead of Ishqbaaaz (2016). The character, essayed by Nakuul Mehta, became an instant crush and remains one of the most fondly remembered protagonists from contemporary Hindi television.
For over a decade, Nakuul has been a familiar presence in Indian homes — winning awards, affection and taking on projects — all of which went on to be successful. As his Instagram bio aptly hints, he proudly holds the somewhat tongue-in-cheek title of, 'your mother’s favourite TV serial actor.' From his breakout role in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara (2012) to his career-defining role as Shivaay in Ishqbaaaz and later as Ram Kapoor in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 (2021) — his work has consistently resonated with audiences across generations.
While television remains a cornerstone of his fame, the actor has also established himself across web series and on OTT platforms. The heartthrob made his web debut with the satirical I Don’t Watch TV (2016) and went on to star in the popular series Never Kiss Your Best Friend (2020). Most recently, Nakuul appeared in the comedy-drama Do You Wanna Partner (2025) on Amazon Prime Video, sharing screen space Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty.
Now, in a brand new chapter that couldn’t be more timely, the actor leads Space Gen: Chandrayaan — a science fiction series inspired by India’s lunar exploration missions. Premiering on JioHotstar this Friday, the show tells the human story behind the Chandrayaan 2 setback and the resilience that followed. Interestingly, Nakuul’s affinity for narratives about courage and resolve owes something to his own roots: a family with a strong military background. With Space Gen arriving just before Republic Day, it feels fitting to bridge nostalgia, the national celebration and Nakuul Mehta.
What drew you to this project?
It was pretty surreal how this show came to me. I was on a road trip with my father, a military veteran who served in the 1971 war. He had always wanted to travel through Ladakh and we were driving from Srinagar and were in Kargil that morning, when I got a call from TVF about Space Gen, a show based on India’s moon landing. Like most of us, I had celebrated it as a national achievement — India becoming the first country to land on the Moon’s South Pole. But I hadn’t really thought about the people behind it: who these scientists were, the sacrifices they made and what they gave to the country. When I heard that the role was of ISRO’s chief navigation officer, a scientist whose father sacrifices his life at Kargil, it felt uncanny. Here I was, in Kargil, with my own war-veteran father, being offered a role that mirrored that reality. Something inside me felt this was meant to be. It was only after reading the script that I truly understood the humanity of the story. We rarely talk about our scientific heroes the way we do about soldiers or doctors. Our scientists deserve equal recognition. After the setback of Chandrayaan 2 and during COVID-19, while the world was shut down, these scientists kept working relentlessly to make the mission succeed. Inspired by true events, it felt more than just another project. It felt like an opportunity to be part of a story that is not only entertaining, but also deeply educational.
Tell us about your character in the show and how it has impacted you personally?
The story begins with Arjun Verma and his father’s dream of seeing his son serve the country. His father died in the Kargil war, a conflict made even more difficult because, at the time, India lacked the satellite navigation systems needed to accurately track enemy movement. That absence had real consequences. Before his death, Arjun’s father leaves him with a promise: to serve the scientific community and help build navigation systems that would protect the nation and its soldiers. The story is rooted in that promise. In many ways, this mirrors my own journey. Coming from an armed forces background, I’ve always felt like an outsider in Mumbai. While it’s an embracing city, the film industry is a world my family had no connection to beyond being audiences. Early on, the challenge was self-validation — asking yourself if you even belong here. Then it became about industry acceptance and later, whether audiences would make space for you. I used to think starting out was the hardest part, but it actually gets tougher as you move ahead. There’s no roadmap, no fixed way of doing things. Borrowing a line from the show — science is about discovery — and I believe being an artiste is the same: discovering new parts of yourself, taking detours, meandering and allowing yourself to evolve. Second chances aren’t given, you have to create them yourself, constantly knocking on doors and carving opportunities. That, essentially, has been my career...
How are you celebrating Republic Day this year?
Honestly, growing up, a lot of that came from my father being posted in Delhi. I remember watching parades live and watching it on Doordarshan. Then you hit your teenage years and those things don’t hold the same value anymore. But when you become a parent, you realise that everything you do is what your children will follow. And that’s when life feels like it’s come full circle. I now find myself waking up early, going down to the building for flag hoisting, surrounded by veterans — some of them war heroes — unfurling the flag. It becomes a beautiful learning space, not just for children, but for everyone coming together because as you grow older, you begin to cherish and appreciate your country more deeply. You move beyond seeing it in binaries shaped by the political climate and start recognising its nuances, its cultural richness, its diversity and the fact that despite so many states and identities, we largely live in harmony.
Besides being on screen, what has been your calling?
I’m a huge sport junkie. If there’s an important test match, a T20 game or a tennis match happening somewhere, I’ll make the effort to be there with a friend. I do play as well. While I’ve always loved cricket, I used to play a lot of racquet sports. Over the last couple of years, I’ve really taken to padel — almost to the point of addiction. It’s become my idea of socialising, something I genuinely look forward to and I’m quite competitive at it too. I often take my son along when I play. He hangs around the courts and I feel that’s how childhood should be — being around sports, running around, seeing your parents stay active and competitive. While people may know me for my popular shows, I’ve always been interested in exploring different forms — producing one of the earliest web shows in 2016, I Don’t Watch TV, writing and performing poetry and now hosting a parenting podcast, The Indian Parent Pod, with my wife (Janki Mehta), reflecting the life we live today. I’ve also continued doing theatre.
Earlier you let us in on your trip to Ladakh, do you visit the destination often and what kind of a traveller are you?
My only real luxury in life and the reason I care about making money is because it gives me the freedom to travel. Whenever life allows, Janki and I pack up with the kids and take off. I’ve made it a yearly ritual to travel to Ladakh, usually solo or with a close friend of mine, Harmeet Singh, a biker from Palampur who knows the region intimately. Those seven to ten days in the wilderness set the tone for the rest of my year. Whenever ego starts creeping in, the mountains have a way of putting everything in perspective. Ladakh, for me, is sacred. Goa is another place we deeply look forward to. It’s the perfect balance of nature and outdoor living, something that’s hard to find in Mumbai. Janki and I also have a tradition we really cherish. Every alternate year, we travel with both sets of our parents. At home, time with them often gets reduced to quick meals and conversations about logistics. Travel creates the pause you need to truly connect. We even choose places with limited internet so everyone is more present. We’re fortunate that everyone gets along and those trips have become some of our most meaningful shared memories.
And finally, switching gears, what are some of Nakuul’s wardrobe and skincare staples?
I really like Japanese street style — loose cargos or chinos with an easy shirt. That’s pretty much my uniform. My wife keeps borrowing my clothes and we’ve reached a point where we’re basically wearing the same things. As for skincare, I didn’t have a routine until about six months ago and I still mess it up sometimes. It’s funny how conditioning plays a role; you grow up thinking men don’t need skincare. I’ve been lucky genetically and I eat fairly healthy, so I gave myself a free pass for a long time. About six months ago, my makeup artist, who’s been with me for over a decade, finally told me I needed to start taking care of my skin. He put me on a simple routine with Korean products: a cleanser, toner, under-eye cream and moisturiser. That and lots of hydration and good sleep for the glow.
Space Gen: Chandrayaan is streaming on JioHotstar.