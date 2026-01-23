Nakuul Mehta on Space Gen: Chandrayaan and how he celebrates Republic Day

A

It was pretty surreal how this show came to me. I was on a road trip with my father, a military veteran who served in the 1971 war. He had always wanted to travel through Ladakh and we were driving from Srinagar and were in Kargil that morning, when I got a call from TVF about Space Gen, a show based on India’s moon landing. Like most of us, I had celebrated it as a national achievement — India becoming the first country to land on the Moon’s South Pole. But I hadn’t really thought about the people behind it: who these scientists were, the sacrifices they made and what they gave to the country. When I heard that the role was of ISRO’s chief navigation officer, a scientist whose father sacrifices his life at Kargil, it felt uncanny. Here I was, in Kargil, with my own war-veteran father, being offered a role that mirrored that reality. Something inside me felt this was meant to be. It was only after reading the script that I truly understood the humanity of the story. We rarely talk about our scientific heroes the way we do about soldiers or doctors. Our scientists deserve equal recognition. After the setback of Chandrayaan 2 and during COVID-19, while the world was shut down, these scientists kept working relentlessly to make the mission succeed. Inspired by true events, it felt more than just another project. It felt like an opportunity to be part of a story that is not only entertaining, but also deeply educational.