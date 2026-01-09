Rashmika Mandanna gets candid about her life lately and her goals for 2026!

She’s spent the last twelve months effortlessly shape-shifting through the fantastic five — from the grandeur of the Maratha period drama Chhaava to the eerie, supernatural world of Thamma and the grandiosity of Sikandar. We watched her navigate the dark alleys of the crime thriller Kuberaa, only to have our hearts bruised by the thought-provoking intimacy of The Girlfriend .

Yet, in between releasing films, shooting endless campaigns and navigating the constant hum of rumours regarding her personal life — specifically those ‘wedding bells’ the internet seems so certain about — she also found the bandwidth to turn entrepreneur. Recently, she launched her fragrance brand that feels less like a business move and more like an intimate invitation into her headspace. While she chose to wrap up 2025 by soaking up the coastal sun in Sri Lanka (a trip that, naturally, the tabloids mistook for a bachelorette getaway), we borrowed her for few moments from her holiday calm, to uncover how she plans to embrace 2026, her vision behind her fragrance brand and why her travel plans are just as ambitious as her film kitty.