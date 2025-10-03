Sunny Sanskari... star Rohit Saraf talks holistic wellness, wanderlust and a decade in cinema

Along the way, he’s dabbled in vari - ous roles across films like Hichki (2018), Ishq Vishk Rebound (2024), Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017), Woh Bhi Din The (2024), Thug Life (2025) and Vikram Vedha (2022), all while building a persona off-screen that’s slightly goofy, deeply family-oriented, a little shy, but always disarmingly real.

Now, he has once again gone viral for his hooksteps of the Panwadi song from his latest film, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. As the actor steps into a new role as the face of Kama Ayurveda, we sit down with Rohit to talk about his wellness rituals, his love affair with travel, what it means to complete a decade in cinema and the projects that are keeping him busier than ever.