Sunny Sanskari... star Rohit Saraf talks holistic wellness, wanderlust and a decade in cinema

Boy-next-door meets Gen Z heartthrob, that’s Rohit Saraf in a nutshell. He’s the kind of actor who can make heartbreak look real one moment and have you grinning like a teenager in love the next. In under a decade, he’s gone from the wide-eyed kid in Dear Zindagi (2016) to moving audiences in The Sky is Pink (2019), showing his comic timing in Ludo (2020) and even dipping into Tamil cinema with Kamali From Nadukkaveri (2021). And, of course, the internet’s collective crush thanks to Netflix’s Mismatched, which has now officially announced season 4.
Along the way, he’s dabbled in vari - ous roles across films like Hichki (2018), Ishq Vishk Rebound (2024), Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017), Woh Bhi Din The (2024), Thug Life (2025) and Vikram Vedha (2022), all while building a persona off-screen that’s slightly goofy, deeply family-oriented, a little shy, but always disarmingly real.
Now, he has once again gone viral for his hooksteps of the Panwadi song from his latest film, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. As the actor steps into a new role as the face of Kama Ayurveda, we sit down with Rohit to talk about his wellness rituals, his love affair with travel, what it means to complete a decade in cinema and the projects that are keeping him busier than ever.
What does holistic wellness mean to you?
Holistic wellness is understanding that everything is interconnected! Your skin reflects your sleep, your hair responds to your stress levels and your energy mirrors your emotional state. It’s not about adding more things to your rou - tine but creating a balance between how you live and how you feel. For me, it starts with simple daily practices: trying to get a minimum of eight hours of sleep, spending time in natural light and eating meals without distractions. Ayurveda taught me that wellness isn’t something you achieve once, but how you navigate the constant changes in your body, seasons and life circum - stances. It’s about listening to what your body needs rather than following what everyone else is doing.
How has discovering ayurveda influenced the way you think about self-care rituals?
It’s much more intuitive than I expected. In ayurveda, skincare begins with understanding your constitution and adjusting your routine based on sea sons and life changes. My morning ritual involves oil cleansing with almond or coconut oil, depending on the season. For exfoliation, I stick to my mother’s favourite — chickpea flour mixed with turmeric and milk. Evenings are about nourishment – I recently tried kumkumadi facial oil and the saffron worked beautifully for my skin. Bhringraj-infused oils and serums have completely transformed my relationship with hair care. It is known as the king of herbs for hair and now I understand why. What I love about this approach is that it’s not rigid. Your skin communicates what it needs and ayurvedic principles teach you to listen. Some days you need more hydration; other days your skin craves simplicity.
What’s your escape that helps you feel most like yourself?
Spending time and surrounding myself with the people with whom I can be myself without fear of judgment feels like the best escape. My safe space is my family, my friends and lastly, my bed and couch. I also love being with myself, I enjoy the quiet a lot.
Your recent European getaway looked straight out of a postcard! What were the moments or experiences that really stayed with you?
On my recent trip, I visited Puglia, where the markets were alive with tradition. People still shop for fresh ingredients daily and entire families gather around food preparation. In Lecce, the light during golden hour was unforgettable, while the markets of Amalfi charmed me with their vibrant streets and fresh local produce and the museums of Florence — the Renaissance treasures of the Uffizi and the Accademia, home to Michelangelo’s David — completely recharged me.
Do you prefer being a touristy explorer or someone who blends in with local culture when travelling?
I’m definitely more of a local culture person. I prefer staying in neighbourhoods where people actually live rather than touristy zones. I love finding small family-run restaurants where they don’t speak English but somehow communicate through food. My best travel experiences happen when I’m completely lost and have to rely on local kindness to find my way. In Rome, I ended up having dinner with this elderly couple who owned a tiny trattoria. They taught me about regional wine varieties and shared stories about their childhood.
Is there a dream destination or experience you haven’t ticked off your bucket list yet?
Japan during cherry blossom season. I’m fascinated by their approach to seasonal living and how traditional practices are integrated into modern life. Both cultures understand that excellence comes from generations of refinement, not shortcuts. I want to experience their tea ceremony culture, visit traditional pottery workshops and understand how they’ve maintained ancient wisdom while embracing innovation. It feels like a place where I could learn a different perspective on mindful living.
What is your personal comfort style when heading out? Is there an accessory you consciously indulge in?
Well-fitted basics that don’t require much thought. A good pair of jeans, comfortable sneakers and a cotton shirt that moves with you. I prefer neutral colours because they don’t compete with your mood or the environment. Comfort for me means forgetting what you’re wearing once you put it on. If I’m constantly adjusting or thinking about my clothes, then it’s not working. I’m usually drawn to a perfect white shirt. There’s something about its simplicity and versatility that I find endlessly appealing. No accessories, however, I do believe how you smell is also an important part of what makes your style original, if not the most important. That’s where I let myself indulge uninhibitedly.
It’s soon going to be a decade since your silver screen debut. Tell us a bit about your journey, so far and the next phase of your career?
The journey has been about understanding storytelling from different angles as an actor. It has taught me patience and the importance of preparation, which directly translates to how I approach business. A milestone I’m proud of is learning to trust my instincts rather than following industry formulas. The next phase: I want to be a part of projects that leave people thinking differently, while also being entertained.
You’ve been part of both films and OTT shows. How do you see the two formats shaping your growth as an actor differently?
The mediums may differ, but for anyone working in this industry, the ultimate goal remains the same: to create stories that resonate. Films have taught me the discipline of concentrated storytelling, where every scene must earn its place. In contrast, shows on OTT platforms allow characters to unfold and develop over time, much like people do in real life. Today’s audiences are discerning — they can sense when something feels forced or inauthentic. With endless content choices at their fingertips, the only way to truly connect is by bringing honesty and genuineness to every performance.
Is there a genre you are itching to explore?
Honestly, it’s only recently that I’ve felt I have the opportunities to diversify and explore different kinds of roles and genres. However, the one genre I’m itching to explore almost immediately is perhaps a psychological thriller.
You have a bunch of releases lined up. Where can the audience catch you next?
I’m really excited about Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. It’s a super fun rom-com. I also can’t wait for the release of my next series — The Revolutionaries. It’s a period drama that is scheduled for next year. This role was both physically and mentally very gruelling and I can’t wait to see what my audience thinks of it. There are a bunch of others that are in the works, but we’ll talk about those in due time.
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is now in theatres!
