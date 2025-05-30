Having rediscovered his passion for making music in recent years, Taaruk Raina brings his debut solo tour, Lost & Found, to Bengaluru

While many first encountered Taaruk Raina on screen — quietly magnetic, emotionally layered and effortlessly charming — it’s his off-screen persona that reveals the full extent of his persona. His acting credits span a rang e of memorable roles, from Sharmaji Namkeen (2022) and Pawan & Pooja (2020), to Jugaadistan (2022), Desi Down Under (2023), The Broken News (2022) and more recently, The Waking of a Nation (2025).
In the Sony LIV original, Taaruk takes on the role of lawyer Kantilal Saha, navigating the emotional and historical landscape of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Interestingly, Taaruk’s own creative journey isn’t far removed from that of Anmol Malhotra, the beloved character he played in Netflix’s Mismatched (2020–2023) — a gamer who gradually transitions from hard edges to heart-felt vulnerability.
Tune into Taaruk
And while audiences have tracked his trajectory in front of the camera, many are only now begin - ning to uncover the full scope of his musical world. Beyond the screen, Taaruk Raina is a self-taught singer, songwriter, composer and producer. His hit track Kho Gaye, from Mismatched Season 2, not only earned millions of views but also secured a spot on Apple Music’s Top 100: India. His independent single Narazi went on to clock over 10 million streams on Spotify, cementing himself in the indie pop space. Rooted in personal experience, Taaruk’s songwriting favours honesty over perfection.
Often collaborating with Charan Singh Pathania and Himonshu Parikh, his creative process remains organic and inspired by personal tales. His growing discog - raphy already boasts notable tracks — Heartbreak Disco, Sukoon, Majboor, Kaise Banu, Main Chala, Kalleyan, Hum Pardesi Panchi Baba and Chala Chali ka Khela. Following packed performances in Delhi and Kolkata, Taaruk is now gearing up for his debut solo tour, Lost & Found, which will be in Bengaluru next weekend. Ahead of the show, we caught up with the multi-talented artist to talk about dual identities, musical obsessions and why music, no matter what, remains his first love.
What’s the story behind Lost & Found?
Music is something that I have wanted to pursue professionally for a long time now. And as you know, I’m an actor as well, so in between that profession, I began pursuing my passion for writing songs or simply making music fullfledgedly — and that journey roughly kind of describes the story behind the name Lost & Found as well, both the song and my debut tour. It’s equal parts introspection and finding oneself. It’s not just one moment or emotion, but several moments put together that have inspired me to bring this tour and single to life. It was just a random thought on a random night and I created it. It was fun to make something spontaneous. It steers away from the usual introspective songwriting approach, embracing a more impromptu and experimental creative process. The song encapsulates themes of love and reconnection.
What does music mean to you and when did you know you were ready to take your music live?
It’s safe to say music is my first love. I was introduced to music at a very young age, my earliest memories are singing songs with my dad and the more I was exposed to it, I began to realise that I liked it way more than others around me did. That’s how my journey sort of began. Over the years, that love has only grown and this was something I realised even before I pursued acting. I first performed at Antisocial (a popular café that focuses on providing a platform for independent artists) and that’s where this whole concept of the tour also came along. So, it was like a full-circle moment for all of us.
How would you describe the soundscape of the tour? Walk us through your setlist?
It’s actually a mix of everything — multiple genres: romantic, pop, emotional ballads, disco and indie rock. So, we take it slow and then we build it up toward the end, of course. We have tracks like Narazi, Kaise Banu, Do Din Ke Baad, Sukoon and Majboor. It’s a selection of a few released and unreleased songs, but as the saying goes, love songs are the best kind of songs there are. The tour will also feature live renditions of songs I’ve previously released and these unreleased tracks are slated for release soon.
Is there a particular track that hits differently for the audience when performed live?
The original duration of the song Lost & Found is three minutes and nine seconds but I am performing an eight-minute version of it for the live tour — I did not expect that kind of response for it. And even though Kho Gaye is the most familiar song for people listening to me, it’s still magical how the crowd sings along. So, those two songs received an unexpectedly good reception that I honestly did not see coming. They resonated very well with the audience in comparison to the others, I would say.
You’re now on tour across India — always on the move. How’s the experience treating you?
Has being on the road changed your perspective as an artiste? I have extensively travelled to promote many of my shows and series across the country before, so, I’m very accus - tomed to the experience as an actor. But as a musician, when you’re on the road, travelling with the band feels like a huge road trip — everyone knows they love travelling and we prefer doing likeminded things, which makes it a lot of fun and a lot less tiring. So far, the experience has been great.
Touring can be intense — how do you keep grounded mentally and physically through it all? What’s a typical day off like between performances?
I haven’t really gotten time off between tours because the first leg of my tour got postponed. And now that I am performing, it's back to back but when I do get a day off I’d like to rest and not exert my vocals because when am back on the stage again, I’d like to deliver my best performance. Because for me it might not be my first performance of the tour but my audience who are coming there to listen to me will be hearing me perform live for the first time and I do not wish to compromise on their experience. Give them my best and exactly what they came for. Plus, life keeps me grounded. I don’t even have to try. I’m hit with enough reality checks from time to time and that’s all I need to stay grounded.
What’s something you’re currently obsessed with in terms of music?
I am currently listening to Hans Zimmer (German film score composer and music producer). I’ve been fascinated by movie scores — Pirates of the Caribbean, for example, is a big one for me. The way a single note or subtle shift in melody can create an entire cinematic experience is something I find incredibly powerful. It’s amazing how music alone can transport you to a different world and I’m honestly tuning into a lot of these scores designed specially for movies at the moment.
You are also an established actor who has been on a spree of releasing music this year, how are you juggling the dual identities of being a musician and an actor?
Yes, we had two releases recently and right now it’s all about finding balance because music is just as important to me as my acting career. With my recent music releases — whether for Mismatched or my singles — I’m trying to build a routine or practice where I write at least one song every day. I’m really dedicated to developing that habit because you never know when inspiration will strike or what might come out of those writings. It’s a way to keep the creative flow alive. So, amidst my busy shooting schedules, I make sure to carve out time for this daily practice.
As an actor, what kind of roles are you drawn to?
I’m seeking roles that push me beyond my previous experiences — characters that challenge me to explore new dimensions and break away from familiar territory. That’s what excites me creatively. For instance, if you look at my work in The Waking of a Nation, you’ll see a very distinct role that reflects this desire to diversify, making space for me to grow as an actor. And finally, are there any new acting projects you’re currently filming or excited to announce? I have a few projects that I’m not yet allowed to talk about, but one project you can see me in next and very soon is Rangeen. It has already been announced, but the release date for this upcoming dark comedy series is yet to be revealed. I’m guessing it will happen sometime later this year.
₹499 onwards. June 14, 6 pm. At Phoenix Marketcity, Whitefield.