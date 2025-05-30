Having rediscovered his passion for making music in recent years, Taaruk Raina brings his debut solo tour, Lost & Found, to Bengaluru

Touring can be intense — how do you keep grounded mentally and physically through it all? What’s a typical day off like between performances?

I haven’t really gotten time off between tours because the first leg of my tour got postponed. And now that I am performing, it's back to back but when I do get a day off I’d like to rest and not exert my vocals because when am back on the stage again, I’d like to deliver my best performance. Because for me it might not be my first performance of the tour but my audience who are coming there to listen to me will be hearing me perform live for the first time and I do not wish to compromise on their experience. Give them my best and exactly what they came for. Plus, life keeps me grounded. I don’t even have to try. I’m hit with enough reality checks from time to time and that’s all I need to stay grounded.