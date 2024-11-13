Taaruk Raina’s new song ‘Majboor’ tugs at heartstrings

The response to Majboor has been immediate and enthusiastic. Fans have praised Taaruk’s ability to strike an emotional chord, with many commenting on how relatable and moving they found the track. This song further shows Taaruk’s innate talent for blending pop influences with heartfelt lyrics, creating a song that’s both personal and universal.

Aside from Majboor, Taaruk is keeping busy with upcoming projects. He’ll soon be seen in Mismatched 3 and has another release, Rangeen, on the horizon. Additionally, he is filming for an untitled project that fans are eager to learn more about.