My Chemical Romance announces 2025 North America tour to celebrate ‘The Black Parade’

Nearly 20 years ago, My Chemical Romance released their groundbreaking album The Black Parade, a rock opera that elevated them from emo icons to mainstream stars, establishing them as one of the most innovative bands of the 21st century.

In 2025, fans will have the chance to experience The Black Parade live once again. The band announced a 10-date North American stadium tour set to showcase the entire 2006 album, building on their recent headlining performance at the When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas.

The tour, unveiled on Tuesday, begins on July 11 in Seattle and wraps up on September 13 in Tampa, Florida. Stops include major cities such as San Francisco, Los Angeles, Arlington (Texas), East Rutherford (New Jersey), Philadelphia, Toronto, Chicago, and Boston.

Each show will feature a unique opening act, ranging from rock legends like Alice Cooper and Devo, to alternative rock staples like Evanescence and Thursday, as well as emerging artists like 100 Gecs and Wallows.

Formed in 2001, My Chemical Romance released four studio albums, first gaining major attention with 2004’s Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge. The band disbanded in 2013 and later released a greatest hits compilation, May Death Never Stop You. They announced a reunion in 2019, revealing that they had privately reconnected in 2017.

Originally scheduled to tour in 2020, the reunion tour faced delays due to the pandemic, ultimately launching in 2022. That same year, they released their first new track since 2014, titled The Foundations of Decay.