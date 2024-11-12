BTS’ J-Hope addresses fans on social media; discusses post-military life, upcoming projects, and more

BTS member J-Hope recently connected with fans through a Weverse live session, addressing concerns about his recent inactivity and providing updates on his life after military discharge. The rapper, who was discharged last month, shared insights into his current activities, upcoming projects, and personal well-being.

Speaking from Los Angeles, J-Hope reassured fans that he is doing well and actively preparing for new projects. “I'm doing well! I can't tell you what I'm preparing for, but I'm preparing a lot of things for you guys. It's been so long since a live session. Hopefully, I'll prepare hard and also be able to give you guys good news soon. Jin hyung's album is coming out soon, he prepared really hard for it. I'm really looking forward to it.”

J-Hope opened up about his transition back to civilian life, explaining his decision to spend time in LA. “I'll try to do what I came here to do. I wanted to come to the US to adjust to the life I was living before. Somehow, the time for my discharge came, and even as I was discharged, I felt like, have I really been discharged. So as I'm here (in LA), I feel like I've finally been discharged, so I think I made the right decision." He also said, "I will adjust here well first, and once I go back to Korea, I hope I'll be able to adjust there too quickly.”

He also addressed his health and well-being, acknowledging that he has ‘gained a bit of weight’ but is actively working out. J-Hope even took a moment to wish his fans good luck on their upcoming college entrance exams, demonstrating his thoughtful nature.

The rapper engaged with fans by asking for their opinions on the kind of music they would like to hear from him in the future. He acknowledged the diverse preferences, ranging from rap to rhythmic pop, and expressed his appreciation for their support.

J-Hope concluded the live session by expressing his gratitude to fans and promising to return with more updates soon. “Anyways, the reason I came on live is because I thought you might be curious as to what and how I've been doing lately. I thought just letting you know things like this is important. I came because I miss you...I'll end now. If I get a chance, I'll come visit again, and next time, I'll come back with a more hyped and upped J-Hope,” he assured his fans.

The live session provided much-needed reassurance to fans who had been concerned about J-Hope’s well-being and future plans.