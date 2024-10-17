BTS’s J-Hope completes military service, stage set for group’s comeback in 2025

J-Hope’s discharge marks a significant step towards a highly anticipated BTS reunion. The remaining four members began their military service in December 2023, with the group projected to be back together in 2025. This news sent shivers of excitement through the BTS ARMY, the band's devoted fanbase.

This anticipation is understandable. Since their debut in 2013, BTS has shattered records and redefined K-Pop’s reach globally. They rank 41st among the best-selling artistes of all time, just behind The Beatles, with over 56 million albums and singles sold. Their influence extends far beyond music, with six No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 chart solidifying their dominance in the American market.

J-Hope’s discharge also sent ripples through the Korean stock market. HYBE, BTS's label, saw a 7 per cent rise in its shares, indicating investor confidence in the group’s future potential.

With J-Hope back in civilian life and the countdown to a full BTS reunion underway, one thing is certain: the world stage awaits eagerly for the return of these K-Pop kings!