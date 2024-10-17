Former One Direction member, Liam Payne, passes away aged 31 after falling from a hotel’s balcony

Liam Payne, the 31-year-old former member of the global phenomenon One Direction, tragically passed away after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires on Wednesday. Local authorities reported that Payne, who was staying at the Casa Sur Hotel in the Palermo neighborhood, sustained fatal injuries from the fall. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

The Buenos Aires Security Ministry reportedly confirmed that Payne had “jumped from the balcony of his room,” responding to an emergency call reporting an “aggressive man who could be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.”

Pablo Policicchio, the city’s communications director, noted that police arrived swiftly, though medics were unable to save Payne. Emergency services leader Alberto Crescenti later told Todo Noticias TV that an autopsy would be conducted as part of the investigation into his death.

The sudden loss of Payne has left fans worldwide, including dozens who gathered outside the Casa Sur Hotel, in mourning. Crowds of young admirers congregated outside, creating a heartfelt memorial of candles and flowers as police maintained a perimeter around the scene.