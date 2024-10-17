Former One Direction member, Liam Payne, passes away aged 31 after falling from a hotel’s balcony

Liam Payne, the 31-year-old former member of the global phenomenon One Direction, tragically passed away after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires on Wednesday. Local authorities reported that Payne, who was staying at the Casa Sur Hotel in the Palermo neighborhood, sustained fatal injuries from the fall. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.
The Buenos Aires Security Ministry reportedly confirmed that Payne had “jumped from the balcony of his room,” responding to an emergency call reporting an “aggressive man who could be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.”
Pablo Policicchio, the city’s communications director, noted that police arrived swiftly, though medics were unable to save Payne. Emergency services leader Alberto Crescenti later told Todo Noticias TV that an autopsy would be conducted as part of the investigation into his death.
The sudden loss of Payne has left fans worldwide, including dozens who gathered outside the Casa Sur Hotel, in mourning. Crowds of young admirers congregated outside, creating a heartfelt memorial of candles and flowers as police maintained a perimeter around the scene.
Payne had openly discussed his battles with alcoholism and mental health, revealing in a YouTube video in July 2023 that he had achieved six months of sobriety. His representatives have yet to make a formal statement.
Born in Wolverhampton, England, Payne shot to fame in 2010 when he was grouped with four other young singers on the British reality show The X Factor. Alongside Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson, Payne helped lead One Direction to incredible success. The band, managed by Simon Cowell, achieved international acclaim with hits like What Makes You Beautiful and Story of My Life. Their devoted fan base, known as Directioners, has remained loyal even after the group’s 2016 disbandment.
In his solo career, Payne experimented with hip-hop and EDM, achieving chart success with Strip That Down in 2017 and releasing his album LP1 in 2019. He leaves behind his 7-year-old son, Bear, from his relationship with singer Cheryl, as well as his parents and sisters.