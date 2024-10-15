Marathi actor Atul Parchure passes away aged 57

Veteran Marathi actor Atul Parchure passed away on Monday at the age of 57. The news of his passing, following a battle with cancer, has sent shockwaves through the Indian film industry. Tributes poured in from colleagues and fans alike, remembering Atul for his comedic talent and diverse acting career.

The actor, a prominent figure in Marathi cinema, also appeared in numerous Hindi films and TV shows. He gained national recognition for his stint on Kapil Sharma’s popular comedy show.

Diagnosed with cancer a few years ago, Atul revealed his struggle with the disease on a talk show. He battled a 5-centimeter tumour in his liver and the initial treatment, unfortunately, worsened his health due to a misdiagnosis. Undeterred, the artiste sought a second opinion and received proper medication and chemotherapy, according to reports.

Atul’s filmography showcased his versatility as an actor. He charmed audiences with his comedic roles in Marathi films like Vasu Chi Sasu and Priyatama. His Hindi film credits include Salaam-E-Ishq, Partner, and Khatta Meetha.