Indian business titan Ratan Tata passes away aged 86

Ratan Tata, the visionary industrialist and chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, passed away on Wednesday (October 9) at the age of 86, as confirmed by a statement from Tata Group. According to reports, the revered businessman had been receiving treatment in a Mumbai hospital, where his condition became critical earlier this week.

“It is with a profound sense of loss that we bid farewell to Mr. Ratan Naval Tata, a truly uncommon leader whose immeasurable contributions have shaped not only the Tata Group but also the very fabric of our nation,” Chairman of Tata Sons, Natarajan Chandrasekaran, said in a statement.

Though Tata had recently reassured the public that his hospital stay was part of a routine checkup, his health declined, and he was moved to the intensive care unit, according to sources.

Following his passing, Harsh Goenka, Chairman of RPG Enterprises, tweeted a heartfelt tribute. “The clock has stopped ticking. The Titan passes away. #RatanTata was a beacon of integrity, ethical leadership, and philanthropy, who has imprinted an indelible mark on the world of business and beyond. He will forever soar high in our memories. R.I.P.”

Tata’s leadership legacy is profound. Since becoming chairman in 1991, he led the Tata Group into new industries and markets, most notably launching Tata Teleservices in 1996 and taking Tata Consultancy Services public in 2004, which cemented TCS’s standing as a major IT player.

Even after his retirement in 2012, Tata remained closely involved in Tata Trusts, driving philanthropic efforts across India. His visionary leadership, business acumen, and commitment to ethical practices have left an indelible mark on India’s corporate and social landscape.