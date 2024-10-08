Grammy-winning gospel singer and Whitney Houston's mother Cissy Houston passes away aged 91

Cissy Houston, a Grammy-winning soul and gospel artiste renowned for her powerful voice and deep faith, passed away Monday morning at her home in New Jersey. She was 91 years old and had been under hospice care for Alzheimer’s disease. Pat Houston, her daughter-in-law, confirmed the news to a media organisation, sharing that Cissy was surrounded by her loved ones in her final moments.

“Our hearts are filled with pain and sadness. We lost the matriarch of our family,” Pat said in a statement, adding that Cissy's contributions to music and culture were “unparalleled.”