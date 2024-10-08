Grammy-winning gospel singer and Whitney Houston's mother Cissy Houston passes away aged 91

Cissy Houston, a Grammy-winning soul and gospel artiste renowned for her powerful voice and deep faith, passed away Monday morning at her home in New Jersey. She was 91 years old and had been under hospice care for Alzheimer’s disease. Pat Houston, her daughter-in-law, confirmed the news to a media organisation, sharing that Cissy was surrounded by her loved ones in her final moments.
“Our hearts are filled with pain and sadness. We lost the matriarch of our family,” Pat said in a statement, adding that Cissy's contributions to music and culture were “unparalleled.”
Cissy, born Emily Drinkard, was a vital figure in American music, lending her vocal talents to legends such as Aretha Franklin, Elvis Presley, and Van Morrison. A dedicated member of Newark’s New Hope Baptist Church, she was known for leading the church choir and inspiring young voices, including that of her daughter, the late Whitney Houston.
Houston’s career began in gospel music, performing with her family group, the Drinkard Singers, before joining the renowned backing group The Sweet Inspirations in the 1960s. As part of The Sweet Inspirations, she performed alongside icons like Otis Redding and Lou Rawls and sang backup on numerous hits, including Franklin’s You Make Me Feel Like A Natural Woman and Presley’s live shows in Las Vegas.
Though she stepped away from The Sweet Inspirations to pursue a solo career, her impact on the music industry only deepened. Her soulful voice became a sought-after sound in recording studios, where she collaborated with artists across genres, including Chaka Khan, Paul Simon, Luther Vandross, and, famously, her daughter Whitney.
Houston’s relationship with Whitney was one of love, shared music, and heartbreak. The two performed together frequently and shared iconic moments, including their duet of Franklin hits on The Merv Griffin Show and Whitney’s Greatest Love of All music video, which ends with the mother and daughter embracing on stage.
After Whitney's tragic death in 2012 and the passing of granddaughter Bobbi Kristina Brown in 2015, Cissy endured profound losses but remained anchored by her faith and family. Pat Houston expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support, asking for privacy during this difficult time.