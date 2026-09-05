Avengers: Endgame Encore: 5 Burning Doomsday questions Marvel must answer

We're officially in the endgame once again as Avengers Endgame:Encore is all set to re-release in theatres bringing back the grand bookending tale of The Infinity Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With the fourth Avengers film coming back to the screen, the makers have promised an exciting sneak peek into the upcoming highly-anticipated film of the year Avengers: Doomsday.

This has piqued the interest of many viewers with endless breakdowns filling the internet as rewatches and revisits of Endgame has become the new norm in the road to Doomsday. Each frame of the 2019 film is now under the microscope and various key moments are now being theorised to have a greater weightage given that a certain idea pertaining to the film's plot sparked the idea for the Russo's return to direct the film. With release for Avengers Endgame:Encore mere days away, here's dive into the essential questions that we hope get answered by the film and the extended footage we'll see from Doomsday.