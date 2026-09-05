Avengers: Endgame Encore: 5 Burning Doomsday questions Marvel must answer

We're officially in the endgame once again as Avengers Endgame:Encore is all set to re-release in theatres bringing back the grand bookending tale of The Infinity Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With the fourth Avengers film coming back to the screen, the makers have promised an exciting sneak peek into the upcoming highly-anticipated film of the year Avengers: Doomsday.
This has piqued the interest of many viewers with endless breakdowns filling the internet as rewatches and revisits of Endgame has become the new norm in the road to Doomsday. Each frame of the 2019 film is now under the microscope and various key moments are now being theorised to have a greater weightage given that a certain idea pertaining to the film's plot sparked the idea for the Russo's return to direct the film. With release for Avengers Endgame:Encore mere days away, here's dive into the essential questions that we hope get answered by the film and the extended footage we'll see from Doomsday.
With the flow of time being restored in Endgame after Steve/ Captain America returned all the borrowed Infinity Stones from different points in the Avengers' past. However, a change that Steve undertook on his own accord was his decision to stay back with Peggy Carter in the past. With many speculating this to be the big idea that brought together the Russo brothers back on the Avengers mill, the Doomsday footage should atleast hint at exploring this scene further.
While the makers of the film have mentioned that Robert Downey Jr is playing only Victor Von Doom in Avengers: Doomsday, many have theorised that this may be a statement to throw off viewers and will actually hint at the connection that exists between Robert's Iron Man role and Doom, with him actually reprising the character once again. The Doomsday footage attached to the release of Endgame: Encore needs to at least hint at this connection, answering the question — Is Doom a variant of Tony Stark from the Earth-818 universe, or has he existed as Doom since the very beginning, in the shadows, observing the actions of the Avengers and the X-Men across universes.
The celestially superpowered MacGuffin of the MCU — the Infinity Stones — is a concept that many now theorise will play a part in Doomsday. Many viewers believe that the red crystal or gem embedded in the left clasp of his armour is actually the Reality Stone, the Infinity Stone that allows the wielder to bend, create, and shape any reality according to their own will. The theory also explores the possibility that Doom is actually using stones from different universes to enhance his abilities and/or use them in some way to fix incursions.
With Loki, now the God of Stories, silently watching over the multiverse and allowing different realities to exist, he easily becomes a major target for Doctor Doom in his quest. With incursions also becoming a major threat to all the universes in question with regard to the events of Doomsday, Doom would attempt to clash with Loki in order to defeat him and steal his multiversal powers to help him shape realities almost immediately.
Deadpool and Wolverine hilariously brought about a throwaway moment in the film, when Deadpool, while in the TVA, notices a screen showing an event in the distant future where he can be seen holding Deadpool in his arms and crying. While the film humorously presented this moment, many have theorised that this moment will definitely receive a noteworthy call-out, especially with a running joke being presented at their promotional showcases in Comic-Con and D23.