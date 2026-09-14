Avengers: Endgame Encore advance booking off to strong start in India, eyes ₹10 crore debut

Avengers: Endgame Encore will once again be making its way into Indian movie theatres, thanks to Marvel Studios, with a release date set for September 25. It will give moviegoers a chance to relive the excitement of the 2019 theatrical release. The re-release will have extra footage along with a new post-credit scene, which ties in with the future Avengers: Doomsday film.

Avengers: Endgame Encore advance bookings show strong early demand

Online pre-bookings for Avengers: Endgame Encore in India saw a huge reaction. As per the box office figures, over 7,750 tickets have been booked online within a few hours of the start of pre-bookings. The movie has also seen over 172,000 interests on the booking website.