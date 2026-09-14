Avengers: Endgame Encore advance booking off to strong start in India, eyes ₹10 crore debut

Avengers: Endgame Encore will once again be making its way into Indian movie theatres, thanks to Marvel Studios, with a release date set for September 25. It will give moviegoers a chance to relive the excitement of the 2019 theatrical release. The re-release will have extra footage along with a new post-credit scene, which ties in with the future Avengers: Doomsday film.
Online pre-bookings for Avengers: Endgame Encore in India saw a huge reaction. As per the box office figures, over 7,750 tickets have been booked online within a few hours of the start of pre-bookings. The movie has also seen over 172,000 interests on the booking website.
With approximately two weeks left before the film’s release in theatres, the early figures have made people optimistic about the success of the re-release of the movie. As per reports, Avengers: Endgame Encore may be able to collect an opening of approximately ₹10 crore.
The movie will come in various premium formats, which include IMAX and Infinity Vision. The movie will be released in various languages, such as English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. This means that Marvel fans from India will have multiple ways of reliving the nostalgia.
Also, the return of the movie is closely related to Avengers: Doomsday, which is set for release in theatres on December 18, 2026. The Encore edition contains footage that creates excitement for the upcoming movie in the Avengers series. It will be shown during select showings as a teaser for the Doomsday movie.
This re-release will look into the end of Marvel’s Infinity Saga but also set the stage for the bigger picture that will be built up for Avengers: Secret Wars, which is likely to mark the end of Marvel’s Multiverse Saga. Avengers: Doomsday, on the other hand, has made more than $50 million in presale tickets in America.