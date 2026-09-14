Cinema

Avengers: Endgame Encore advance booking off to strong start in India, eyes ₹10 crore debut

Avengers: Endgame Encore is already drawing strong interest ahead of its September 25 theatrical re-release, with early advance sales pointing towards a potentially big opening in India
Avengers: Endgame Encore sees strong early ticket sales in India, with the Marvel blockbuster reportedly eyeing a ₹10 crore opening
Avengers: Endgame Encore advance booking surges in India ahead of September 25 re-release
Updated on
2 min read

Avengers: Endgame Encore will once again be making its way into Indian movie theatres, thanks to Marvel Studios, with a release date set for September 25. It will give moviegoers a chance to relive the excitement of the 2019 theatrical release. The re-release will have extra footage along with a new post-credit scene, which ties in with the future Avengers: Doomsday film.

Avengers: Endgame Encore advance bookings show strong early demand

Online pre-bookings for Avengers: Endgame Encore in India saw a huge reaction. As per the box office figures, over 7,750 tickets have been booked online within a few hours of the start of pre-bookings. The movie has also seen over 172,000 interests on the booking website.

With approximately two weeks left before the film’s release in theatres, the early figures have made people optimistic about the success of the re-release of the movie. As per reports, Avengers: Endgame Encore may be able to collect an opening of approximately ₹10 crore.

The movie will come in various premium formats, which include IMAX and Infinity Vision. The movie will be released in various languages, such as English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. This means that Marvel fans from India will have multiple ways of reliving the nostalgia.

The film will return with additional footage and a new post-credits scene linked to Avengers: Doomsday
Avengers: Endgame Encore is reportedly targeting a ₹10 crore opening in India if its current momentum continues

Also, the return of the movie is closely related to Avengers: Doomsday, which is set for release in theatres on December 18, 2026. The Encore edition contains footage that creates excitement for the upcoming movie in the Avengers series. It will be shown during select showings as a teaser for the Doomsday movie.

Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to hit theatres on December 18, 2026
IMAX and Infinity Vision will be among the premium formats screening the Marvel blockbuster

This re-release will look into the end of Marvel’s Infinity Saga but also set the stage for the bigger picture that will be built up for Avengers: Secret Wars, which is likely to mark the end of Marvel’s Multiverse Saga. Avengers: Doomsday, on the other hand, has made more than $50 million in presale tickets in America.

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.

Avengers: Endgame Encore sees strong early ticket sales in India, with the Marvel blockbuster reportedly eyeing a ₹10 crore opening
From Loki’s Void to Multiversal Incursions: Signs Avengers: Doomsday is setting up 'Battleworld'
Avengers: Endgame 
Avengers Endgame Encore
Avengers Endgame Encore theatrical release

FOLLOW US

ON GOOGLE DISCOVER
X
IndulgExpress
www.indulgexpress.com