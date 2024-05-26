‘Mary Poppins’ songwriter Richard M Sherman passes away aged 95

The Sherman brothers held a job that no longer exists: in-house songwriters for a studio. In their case, the studio was Disney, and the brothers were hired for that steady gig after their 1958 song Tall Paul became a hit for Mouseketeer Annette Funicello. According to sources, in the early 1960s, they penned tunes for Hayley Mills in Disney films The Parent Trap, In Search of the Castaways and Summer Magic, as well as songs for The Absent-Minded Professor and Moon Pilot.