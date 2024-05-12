Legendary film producer Roger Corman passes away aged 98

Filmmaker Roger Corman who directed and produced countless cult classics, has passed away at the age of 98. His influence on cinema is undeniable, leaving an indelible mark as a true pioneer of independent filmmaking.
Corman’s career began not behind the camera, but crafting stories. He wrote and directed films like the 1962 thriller The Intruder. However, it was his work as a producer that cemented his legacy. Under his guidance, unknown talents like Jack Nicholson, Martin Scorsese, and Francis Ford Coppola found their footing in Hollywood. The list of future A-listers he nurtured also includes James Cameron, Robert De Niro, and Sandra Bullock.
Corman’s journey commenced in 1949. Fresh out of the Navy, he landed a job at 20th Century Fox, eventually becoming a story analyst. His entrepreneurial spirit shone through in 1953 when he sold his first screenplay, Highway Dragnet, and used the USD 18,000 earned to produce The Monster from the Ocean Floor. This shoestring budget approach became Corman’s signature style.
The results were revolutionary. He democratized genre cinema, bringing science fiction and horror to the forefront of popular culture. More importantly, he created a breeding ground for future cinematic giants, fostering a ‘school’ of rising filmmakers.
Corman’s prolific career saw him produce 498 films and direct 56 over the past five decades. While not every picture achieved mainstream success, his philosophy was simple: empower artists to experiment, learn, and move on. As Corman himself famously stated, “No matter what happens, keep shooting.”