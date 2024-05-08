Director Sangeeth Sivan passes away

Indian film director, Sangeeth Sivan, who was known for his work in the Hindi and Malayalam film industry passed away today. As per media reports, the director-screenwriter succumbed to complications caused due to an infection.

He was undergoing treatment in a Mumbai hospital and the tragic news surfaced online sometime in the evening. His family is yet to release an official statement and share details about his last rites.

His admirers have taken to social media to mourn his untimely demise and also pay tribute to some of his blockbusters including Yoddha. The 1992 Malayalam drama starred Mohanlal in the lead role and it is touted as a cult classic.

The original songs and background score were composed by AR Rahmanand the film won four Kerala State Film Awards including Best Child Artist (Siddharth Lama), Best Editor (A. Sreekar Prasad), Best Sound Recordist (Arun K. Bose), and Best Male Singer (M. G. Sreekumar).

One of the users on X (formerly Twitter) also pointed at out how some of the best films starring Mohanlal in the lead were helmed by Sivan including Gandharvam, Vyuham and Nirnayam.