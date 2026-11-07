Madhuri Dixit's son Arin Nene soft launches rumoured girlfriend Khushi at MM Diwali party

Madhuri Dixit and Dr Shriram Nene's elder son, Arin Nene, has seemingly soft-launched his relationship with rumoured girlfriend Khushi. Arin and Khushi made a joint appearance at fashion designer Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash in Mumbai on Thursday, November 5, posing together for photographs and later joining Arin's parents.
Videos from the celebration show Arin and Khushi standing close to each other as they pose for the paparazzi. Their appearance alongside Madhuri and Dr Nene further caught the attention of social media users.
For the occasion, Madhuri wore a pink Manish Malhotra outfit, while Dr Nene opted for a traditional look. Arin and Khushi also coordinated their festive appearances, with the latter wearing a black lehenga.
Khushi also shared glimpses of the celebration on her Instagram Stories. In one photograph, she was seen posing for a festive outfit check with Arin standing beside her. Another picture featured her posing for a selfie with Kareena Kapoor.
While neither Arin nor Khushi has publicly confirmed their relationship, their social media interactions have previously fuelled dating speculation. In May 2026, Khushi shared pictures from their time together in the United States with the caption "#2years#bless". Arin responded to the post with the comment, "My heart", further drawing attention to their relationship.
Arin has largely maintained a private life despite being the son of one of Bollywood's most recognisable actors. He is Madhuri and Dr Nene's elder son and has a younger brother, Ryan.
Arin has worked as an assistant director on Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, alongside other young industry members. Madhuri has previously spoken about her elder son's interests in music and technology, revealing that he studied computer science engineering and also pursued music.
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