Madhuri Dixit's son Arin Nene soft launches rumoured girlfriend Khushi at MM Diwali party

Madhuri Dixit and Dr Shriram Nene's elder son, Arin Nene, has seemingly soft-launched his relationship with rumoured girlfriend Khushi. Arin and Khushi made a joint appearance at fashion designer Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash in Mumbai on Thursday, November 5, posing together for photographs and later joining Arin's parents.

Videos from the celebration show Arin and Khushi standing close to each other as they pose for the paparazzi. Their appearance alongside Madhuri and Dr Nene further caught the attention of social media users.

For the occasion, Madhuri wore a pink Manish Malhotra outfit, while Dr Nene opted for a traditional look. Arin and Khushi also coordinated their festive appearances, with the latter wearing a black lehenga.

Arin Nene and Khushi: What do we know about their relationship?

Khushi also shared glimpses of the celebration on her Instagram Stories. In one photograph, she was seen posing for a festive outfit check with Arin standing beside her. Another picture featured her posing for a selfie with Kareena Kapoor.