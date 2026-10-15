Madhuri Dixit and Dr Shriram Nene share unseen wedding photos

Cardiovascular surgeon Dr Shriram Nene celebrated 27 years of marriage with Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit on Thursday.

Inside Madhuri Dixit and Shriram Nene's private US wedding

He shared unseen pictures from their wedding at the Beverly Hills courthouse in California, offering a glimpse into the couple's sweet beginnings.

Taking to his social media account, Shriram shared a series of throwback pictures from their special day, including pictures of the couple exchanging rings and also celebrating their new beginning over a meal with family and friends.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, “27 years ago today, at the Beverly Hills courthouse, we said ‘I do’ and began the adventure of a lifetime. We had no idea where life would take us, but we knew we wanted to experience it together. Two incredible sons, countless memories, a few challenges, lots of laughter, and a lifetime of love later, I’d choose you all over again.”

“Here’s to the beautiful journey we’ve shared and all the chapters still to come. Happy 27th anniversary, my love. To infinity and beyond, together. #27YearsTogether #HappyAnniversary.”

The pictures capture some intimate moments from their wedding. In one picture, Madhuri, dressed in an elegant ivory outfit, smiles as Shriram, wearing a dark suit and patterned tie, puts a ring on her finger.

Another picture shows the couple posing together at what appears to be a celebratory meal, with a bottle of champagne placed on the table.

In another frame, they are seen raising a toast to their new beginnings with family and friends.

The pictures offer a glimpse into a very new chapter in Madhuri's life, when she chose to step away from the spotlight at the peak of her Bollywood career to build a family with Shriram in the US.