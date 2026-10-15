Is Imran Khan a U.S. citizen? The sections cited in his India exit notice

Imran Khan has been served a formal notice directing him to leave India by October 28. Issued under the provisions of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, the order follows his brief detention during an agitation at Mumbai's August Kranti Maidan.

Why has Imran Khan been asked to leave India?

Imran, who is an American national and holds an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card, joined the GenZ-led demonstration seeking electoral reforms and the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The 43-year-old star attended alongside his partner Lekha Washington and cousin Zayne Marie Khan, later sharing a selfie from inside a police detention van with the caption, "Apparently I'm going for a drive."