Is Imran Khan a U.S. citizen? The sections cited in his India exit notice

Imran Khan has been served a formal notice directing him to leave India by October 28. Issued under the provisions of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, the order follows his brief detention during an agitation at Mumbai's August Kranti Maidan.
Imran, who is an American national and holds an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card, joined the GenZ-led demonstration seeking electoral reforms and the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The 43-year-old star attended alongside his partner Lekha Washington and cousin Zayne Marie Khan, later sharing a selfie from inside a police detention van with the caption, "Apparently I'm going for a drive."
Authorities acted after political complaints claimed foreign nationals are barred from participating in political protests on Indian soil. Imran clarified his presence at the venue, explaining: "I don't have demands. I'm here as a citizen, as a person who lives in this city. I'm here to see why freedom of movement is being restricted, why people's voices are being suppressed."
The notice invokes two key clauses under the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025:
Section 7: Grants the central government broad authority to regulate, restrict or prohibit the entry, movement, presence and departure of foreigners within India.
Section 29: Governs the power of removal, enabling authorities to direct the departure of a foreign citizen for contravening statutory provisions or following an adverse security report.
While an OCI card grants lifelong multi-entry travel, parity in employment and property rights, it does not confer Indian citizenship or fundamental political rights such as voting. Crucially, constitutional protections under Article 19—such as the freedom of peaceful assembly—apply strictly to citizens.
Imran, who recently returned to screens following a decade-long hiatus, plans to challenge the directive in the Bombay High Court, with his legal team arguing that no explicit rule bars OCI holders from attending peaceful public gatherings.