Imran Khan asked to leave India by October 28 after protest row

Imran Khan has been issued a notice by the Mumbai Police asking him to leave India by October 28, days after he participated in a protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Imran Khan served notice to leave India by October 28 after Mumbai protest row

Action has been taken against Imran under Sections 7 and 29 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, and the actor has received a copy of the notice. Police detained the actor on October 10 in connection with the protest.

According to the information provided, action has been taken against Imran under the relevant provisions of the Immigration Act for allegedly participating in such a protest despite not being an Indian citizen.

As per reports, on October 13, BJP leader and former MP Kirit Somaiya approached the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and immigration authorities, urging them to issue a Look Out Circular (LOC) against actor Imran Khan.

He has also requested that the actor be barred from leaving the country until an inquiry into his complaint and the investigation into a Mumbai police case are completed.

In a letter dated October 13 to Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Somaiya called on the Ministry of Home Affairs to issue directions preventing Khan from travelling abroad under the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025. He also asked the Bureau of Immigration to issue an LOC against the actor and notify the police should he attempt to leave India.