Madhuri Dixit to headline Kon Honaar Crorepati; steps in as first female host

In a promo revealing the host one can see Madhuri dressed as a true Marathi wearing a green Paithani and a traditional Nath introducing the game and herself as the host. Renamed as Kon Honaar Crorepati? It still translates to the same in Hindi or English. While no fixed dates have been mentioned for the show to kick off, however one can expect it streaming and aired on SonyLiv and SonyMarathi soon. There is no information about the format of the game either. However, one can speculate that it will resemble the OG game show with several levels of general knowledge questions. The levels will start getting harder as the prize money increases. Like the original format, one expects a few lifelines to help the contestant’s progress in the game. However with a tagline, Aata Khel Badalnar, one cannot wait to see the new introductions in the format.

While audiences have been mesmerized by her acting and dancing skills, one has also seen her judge reality dance shows, hosting a reality game show is a first for her. In fact, she is the only female host of this format of the game show across all languages. This move is not only expected to show a new avatar of the dancing queen but also bring her closer to the contestants. Moreover, one can also expect celebrity appearances, especially from the Marathi entertainment industry, just like Bollywood celebs grace the hot-seat in the original show. Interestingly, years ago Madhuri had hosted the relationship reality show Kahin Na Kahin Koi Hai marking this as her comeback as a reality TV host. However, how Madhuri fares as a host this time, can only be answered when the show starts airing soon.