Shaheen Gill joins The Traitors 2: Here's everything to know about Shubman Gill's Sister

Shaheen Gill, who happens to be the elder sister of Indian cricketer Shubman Gill, is making waves in the world of television, competing in The Traitors Season 2 along with 20 other contestants. The show hosted by Karan Johar will air on Prime Video starting August 13. While she is now famous via Instagram posts and her connection with the world of cricket, Shaheen Gill previously lived in Canada for several years.

Shaheen Gill's early life, education and career in Canada

Shaheen Gill was born on December 16, 1997, in Fazilka, Punjab. She lived in the state during her childhood and studied in Mohali. She shifted to Chandigarh in order to pursue higher studies and is said to have graduated from DAV College for Women.