Shaheen Gill joins The Traitors 2: Here's everything to know about Shubman Gill's Sister

Shaheen Gill, who happens to be the elder sister of Indian cricketer Shubman Gill, is making waves in the world of television, competing in The Traitors Season 2 along with 20 other contestants. The show hosted by Karan Johar will air on Prime Video starting August 13. While she is now famous via Instagram posts and her connection with the world of cricket, Shaheen Gill previously lived in Canada for several years.
Shaheen Gill was born on December 16, 1997, in Fazilka, Punjab. She lived in the state during her childhood and studied in Mohali. She shifted to Chandigarh in order to pursue higher studies and is said to have graduated from DAV College for Women.
Following her graduation, Shaheen Gill migrated to Canada for higher education. She was said to have pursued Business Administration from the Red River College Polytechnic in Winnipeg. As per the information available about her academic qualifications, she received her diploma in 2019.
Her career in Canada is independent of Shubman's cricketing career, which made her family famous. It is claimed on LinkedIn that Shaheen worked as a Success Consultant at SkipTheDishes, a Canadian food delivery business.
She also has her own social media presence. Her posts on Instagram range from travelling, fashion, fitness, and other aspects of her lifestyle. She has also been seen cheering for her brother while he plays cricket.
In an earlier video of the Gujarat Titans, Shaheen had talked about her childhood days spent with Shubman, who she considers to be her best friend from those days. Shaheen is also linked with Sara Tendulkar, the daughter of cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. Both the ladies were seen out together at night in Mumbai in January 2024.
Shaheen Gill is all set to make her TV debut through The Traitors Season 2. It will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on August 13, and the show will be hosted by Karan Johar.