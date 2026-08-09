Ohh My Dog: An indie dog named Oscar turns crime fighter in this super watchable movie

Dog lovers unite, a heartwarming film has just dropped! Ohh My Dog released on Friday August 7, 2026 and was quick to win over people's hearts. Directed by Amit Rai, this movie combines heartfelt family drama with a story of an adventure.
Ohh My Dog follows the beautiful bond between human beings and dogs. The film explores two separate stories of Momo and Oscar, who were both born to a beloved police dog, Senapati, but had been living completely different lives.
One part of the plot unfolds in Assam, where a young boy, Apu goes for a desperate search for his beloved pet dog, Momo after he goes missing. When he realises that his pet might have been kidnapped by an illegal dog-meat smuggling ring, he begins an adventure by himself with the help of his teacher.
In Bihar's Patna, Prince is a young worker who toils at a construction site and develops a loving bond with a street dog named Oscar who too. Here, Prince is the one who is taken away by a dangerous organ-trafficking gang and the loyal dog takes matter in his own hands and goes on a quest to find his human and is not alone in his journey!
At the heart of it, Ohh My Dog is about fierce loyalty and the deep bond between a dog and their master. The movie also makes a commentary on poverty, underground trafficking syndicates and more while taking the audience on an emotional journey.
The ensemble cast includes, Pankaj Tripathi, Maahi Rai, Pawan Malhotra, Rajesh Kumar, Geeta Agrawal Sharma, Vijay Mishra, Shreedhar Dubey, Sulakhyana Baruah, Jitendra Joshi. The film also has a canine cast led by Bruno and Oscar and more than 250 stray dogs.
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