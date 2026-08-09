Ohh My Dog: An indie dog named Oscar turns crime fighter in this super watchable movie

One part of the plot unfolds in Assam, where a young boy, Apu goes for a desperate search for his beloved pet dog, Momo after he goes missing. When he realises that his pet might have been kidnapped by an illegal dog-meat smuggling ring, he begins an adventure by himself with the help of his teacher.

In Bihar's Patna, Prince is a young worker who toils at a construction site and develops a loving bond with a street dog named Oscar who too. Here, Prince is the one who is taken away by a dangerous organ-trafficking gang and the loyal dog takes matter in his own hands and goes on a quest to find his human and is not alone in his journey!