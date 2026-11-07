Ranbir Kapoor plans to make directorial debut in a few years, says he wants to shift focus from acting

In a recent interview, Ranbir Kapoor has expressed his wish to become a director within the next two to three years. The actor has shared his dream of becoming a director, and discussed how he is constantly writing and what kind of films he plans on making. He has also said that this decade may well be his last as an actor, since he wants to slowly move towards directing.
Speaking about what attracts him to direction, Ranbir Kapoor said that directors have to think all the time about their movies, but actors have to act on screen and wait for their scene to be shot. According to him, directing means creating something different where one can unite people and tell their story.
He said, “I just started writing a script a couple of months back, and it’s so hard to create. I have so much respect for writers and creators. ‘How do you create?’ It’s exciting because I truly believe that after a musician, if there’s somebody who feels a creative high, it’s the director. An actor’s high is very superficial, but the director, when he directs a movie, however good or bad, has the opportunity to tell a story and get all these people together to tell your story; it’s just a beautiful experience, and I hope I can do it.”
While asked about his favourite genre, Ranbir Kapoor replied that he doesn’t have any particular genre in mind. But he wants to make a slice-of-life movie or an inspiring family drama. Quoting his favourites, he mentioned the films Life is Beautiful, It’s a Wonderful Life, and movies by Rajkumar Hirani.
Calling it his “last decade as an actor,” Ranbir Kapoor mentioned how he would want to try directing himself. Before doing so, he wished to wrap up Brahmastra 2, Animal 2, and Ramayana Part 2. He said that he acts for 100-125 days in a year, allowing him enough time to create stories.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.