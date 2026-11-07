Ranbir Kapoor plans to make directorial debut in a few years, says he wants to shift focus from acting

In a recent interview, Ranbir Kapoor has expressed his wish to become a director within the next two to three years. The actor has shared his dream of becoming a director, and discussed how he is constantly writing and what kind of films he plans on making. He has also said that this decade may well be his last as an actor, since he wants to slowly move towards directing.

Ranbir Kapoor has started writing his directorial debut

Speaking about what attracts him to direction, Ranbir Kapoor said that directors have to think all the time about their movies, but actors have to act on screen and wait for their scene to be shot. According to him, directing means creating something different where one can unite people and tell their story.