Ranbir Kapoor used to come on set at 3 am: Rajkumar Hirani opens up on actor’s work ethic

“I don’t think any actor from today's generation says that we will work only for these many hours. They understand the importance of, at least the ones I have worked with, they understand the importance. Toh karna hai toh khatam karna hai. They will finish it.”

Recalling his time working with Ranbir during Sanju, the director shared, “I remember Ranbir, he used to have a beard in the movie, so it used to take him 4-5 hours for makeup. So if we had a 7 am shift, he would come at 3 am and sit in the film city at night alone. I used to arrive at 6 am, and there used to be a van outside, a lamp hanging outside, and inside, his makeup used to be underway. And then we would shoot with him for 12 whole hours. He never complained about it. Never, to anyone. I have never seen anybody complaining otherwise as well.”

Led by Ranbir, Sanju chronicles the life of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt. The movie sheds light on his drug addiction and his arrest for his suspected association with the 1993 Bombay bombings.