Visiting Puri for Rath Yatra? Don't miss these 10 nearby places

One of the best instances of temple architecture in India, the Sun Temple of Konark is a 13th-century monument dedicated to the Sun God. Constructed around 1250 by Narasimha I, the king of the Eastern Ganga dynasty, the Konark temple is shaped like Surya’s stone chariot with 24 wheels and seven horses. While only one horse survives in its original glory, the beautiful sculptures depict dancers, maidens, royal hunting and battlefields. It is one of the most popular places to see near Puri.