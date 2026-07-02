400-year-old portrait of Elizabeth I hidden in amber pendant set to fetch 20 times its original price

A small heart-shaped amber pendant, bought for a modest sum at an Edinburgh auction house last November, is heading back to the block at Sotheby’s London today carrying an estimate roughly 20 times higher than what its current owner paid for it.

Hidden Tudor treasure? £5,588 pendant now valued at £150,000

When the pendant crossed the auction floor in Edinburgh last autumn, it changed hands for just £5,588 (about $7,350). At the time, it was catalogued as a 19th-century ‘Elizabethan-style’ trinket. Nobody in the room appears to have suspected they were looking at anything older. The buyer thought otherwise. After acquiring the piece, the anonymous consignor brought it to Sotheby’s, where specialists in sculpture and works of art took a much closer look and the story changed dramatically.