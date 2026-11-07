Rashmika-Vijay make first appearance since Koffee With Karan episode backlash

Both Rashmika and Vijay have since responded in their own ways. Vijay first reposted a satirical reel mocking people who dissect celebrity relationships online. He later posted a stronger message calling himself and Rashmika “gloriously happy.” Rashmika published an eight-page statement in which she said the controversy was never about the number of times or the length of the discussion. She also wrote, “So please, don't worry about me or him. I genuinely wish and pray that you find someone you love who loves you just as deeply. And if that isn't what you want for yourself, that's completely fine too. Live the life that makes you happy.” In follow-up remarks she described the reaction as an “angry mob.”

Rashmika and Vijay's team has also approached the Hyderabad cybercrime police over what it called false and harmful posts about the couple.

Vijay and Rashmika married in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur on February 26, 2026, and have co-starred in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. The couple are also both part of the upcoming period action drama Ranabaali.