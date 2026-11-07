Who is Mandodari in the Ramayana? The story of Ravana's wise queen played by Kajal Aggarwal in Nitesh Tiwari's film

Her real distinction, though, is that she was the court's voice of reason. Mandodari urged Ravana to return Sita and step back from a war she knew he couldn't win. He didn't. She comes across as the voice urging Raavan to hand Sita over and not set everything ablaze, and that complexity makes her indispensable to the story.

Modern retellings like Anand Neelakantan’s Asura flip the telling to the villain’s side of the table, and in those versions the queen's wisdom and quiet heartbreak get room to breathe.

Cinema is now catching up. Kajal Aggarwal was reported in 2025 to have done a look test and begun shooting as Mandodari opposite Yash in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash in the lead roles, and Part 1 just released on November 5, 2026. When the news broke, some netizens argued that Kajal didn't match their image of the graceful, wise queen, and the debate ran for weeks. Kajal has said she read books on Mandodari to prepare, and that her young son knows the Ramayana by heart and stages a mini Ramlila at home.

Whether you come to Mandodari through the page, the screen, or a viral post, the pull is the same. She is the rare figure in a story of war who is remembered for her clarity, not her conquests.