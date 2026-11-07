Zack Snyder shares touching photo of late daughter Autumn and Henry Cavill ahead of memorial walk

Filmmaker Zack Snyder has offered fans a poignant glimpse into family memories by sharing a rare behind-the-scenes photograph of his late daughter, Autumn, standing alongside Henry Cavill on the set of Man of Steel. Dressed in his iconic Superman suit, Henry poses warmly beside Autumn, who made a subtle cameo in the 2013 blockbuster.
Zack posted the moving image ahead of an annual memorial walk dedicated to Autumn, pairing the snapshot with an emotional message reflecting on the permanence of paternal love.
"A father's love for his daughter never ends, even when her time here does," Zack shared, candidly addressing the enduring nature of grief and stating that "the emptiness of losing a child lasts a lifetime." He closed his tribute with an affectionate nod to Autumn’s spirit, warmly calling her "our heroic archer."
Alongside the reflective portrait, Zack encouraged those who are able to contribute to his team’s charitable fundraising page. He noted that even modest contributions directly fund life-saving research, comprehensive suicide prevention education and compassionate support networks for families navigating devastating bereavement.
Autumn tragically died by suicide in 2017 at the age of 20 whilst Zack was directing Justice League. Her passing prompted him to step away from production to be with his loved ones, later dedicating his acclaimed 2021 director's cut, Zack Snyder's Justice League, to her enduring legacy.
By pairing intimate storytelling with an urgent philanthropic mission, Zack continues to transform personal heartbreak into broader public awareness. As the family prepares to honour Autumn this weekend, the moving tribute serves as a stark reminder of the critical importance of mental health intervention and community care.