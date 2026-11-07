Zack Snyder shares touching photo of late daughter Autumn and Henry Cavill ahead of memorial walk

Filmmaker Zack Snyder has offered fans a poignant glimpse into family memories by sharing a rare behind-the-scenes photograph of his late daughter, Autumn, standing alongside Henry Cavill on the set of Man of Steel. Dressed in his iconic Superman suit, Henry poses warmly beside Autumn, who made a subtle cameo in the 2013 blockbuster.

Zack Snyder honours daughter Autumn with Henry Cavill photo

Zack posted the moving image ahead of an annual memorial walk dedicated to Autumn, pairing the snapshot with an emotional message reflecting on the permanence of paternal love.

"A father's love for his daughter never ends, even when her time here does," Zack shared, candidly addressing the enduring nature of grief and stating that "the emptiness of losing a child lasts a lifetime." He closed his tribute with an affectionate nod to Autumn’s spirit, warmly calling her "our heroic archer."