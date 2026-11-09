Why Amjad Khan’s son Shadaab said he regrets his debut film with Rani Mukerji

Shadaab says he weighed about 145 kilos before the film and shed all of it to prepare for the role. In his view, the dramatic transformation showed on his face. He felt he looked ungroomed on screen, hardly the polished entry an industry newcomer hopes for.

The film struggled commercially, and Shadaab struggled to establish himself afterward. As the son of one of Bollywood's most celebrated actors, he was constantly measured against his father's legacy. While Rani Mukerji went on to build a major career, Shadaab moved on to smaller roles, including appearances in Hey Ram and Refugee.

Shadaab has also spoken about how it feels to be an industry kid without a parent around to open doors. Outsiders at least know they have to build everything from scratch, he suggests, but when the people who once backed you are gone, you can end up worse off than they are. "I'm on my own completely," he said.

Shadaab eventually found his footing behind the camera and the keyboard, working as a writer, director and author. Whatever he feels about his first film, the second act of his career suggests he has found a different kind of success.