When Salman Khan objected to Karisma Kapoor’s outfit in Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge

According to Karisma, she was excited about the look and had put real effort into it. Salman did not share her enthusiasm. She said he refused to shoot the scene with her dressed that way, which left her no choice but to go to Dhawan and ask him to step in.

Asked by host Karan Johar whether Salman's objection was that the outfit was overtly sexy, Karisma agreed. She described it as "too open and clingy."

Salman said, “No, no, clingy and all is okay.” Pointing towards his thigh, he said, “I used to keep asking her to get it down before every take. This was all sheer type ka; it was transparent,” Salman added. Karisma jokingly interrupted him, saying, “Stop it, don’t talk rubbish.”