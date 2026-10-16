When Salman Khan objected to Karisma Kapoor’s outfit in Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge

Some co-stars stay friends for decades, and some argue about costumes. Karisma Kapoor and Salman Khan, it turns out, did both.
On the season-nine premiere of Koffee with Karan, Karisma looked back on the making of the 2000 comedy Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge. The film was directed by David Dhawan, and her look in it is still remembered. She said the two fought a lot on set, and that one outfit nearly stopped a shot.
According to Karisma, she was excited about the look and had put real effort into it. Salman did not share her enthusiasm. She said he refused to shoot the scene with her dressed that way, which left her no choice but to go to Dhawan and ask him to step in.
Asked by host Karan Johar whether Salman's objection was that the outfit was overtly sexy, Karisma agreed. She described it as "too open and clingy."
Salman said, “No, no, clingy and all is okay.” Pointing towards his thigh, he said, “I used to keep asking her to get it down before every take. This was all sheer type ka; it was transparent,” Salman added. Karisma jokingly interrupted him, saying, “Stop it, don’t talk rubbish.”
The mood was warm throughout. Karisma conceded that Salman had been very protective of her back then, and the exchange played more like two old colleagues trading stories than a real grievance.
She did wear the outfit in the end, and it became one of the most talked-about looks from the film.
Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge, released in March 2000, followed a young woman raised by three eccentric uncles and the man who falls for her on a European trip. It was one of several films in which Karisma and Salman starred together, and the pair's chemistry was a big part of its success.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.