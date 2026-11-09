Amrita Arora opens up about her secret of losing 14 kg after pregnancy

Amrita Arora Ladak recently opened up about her fitness journey, revealing how she lost 14 kg. A few weeks ago, the actor left social media users stunned with her transformation, sparking curiosity about the diet and workout routine behind her weight loss. Her matra is clear: No sugar, no alcohol and only steamed dishes.
Actors have often undergone massive changes in their bodies going from 100 kg to 70kg in a month, especially due to their characters. But is it possible to incorporate the same in common people’s day to day lives? Actress Amrita might just have the answer. She recently took to her social media and posted a carousel that awed the internet which she methodically captioned, “Redemption”. Sharing her weight loss journey in a recent conversation, Amrita said, “So I completely went on a steamed food diet.”
She further added, “Then you up the protein and cut the carbs. I had very misleading thoughts about intermittent fasting, but it works for me. My last meal is at 7.30 pm and then I don't eat breakfast. I don't do sugar, alcohol. It's just mind over matter. And I eat the same food every day. I don't need a fancy menu, you know."
Amrita had gained 30kgs after her two pregnancies. That motivated her and she decided to get back into shape through a rigorous diet.
But again, diet was only one part of Amrita's transformation. In another conversation, the actor spoke about being particular about exercise and making walking a regular part of her routine.
She said walking, “whether on the road or on the treadmill,” is something people can often find her doing. Her workouts also include cardio and strength training.
Amrita admitted that there were a few years when she had let go of her fitness routine. Returning to the gym and finding her rhythm again took time and effort.
However, like everyone she too has her cheat days. Recalling how she sometimes tells people she is on her way to the gym but does not turn up, she said, “I have days where I completely don't. I am like, Yeah, yeah, I'm coming. I'm coming. And then I just don't show up, and everyone's like, How did you do that?”
The actor also revealed that she initially struggled to see results after returning to the gym. Her trainer advised her to show up even on days when she did not feel like exercising, simply to get into the habit. For Amrita, her transformation has been less about quick fixes and more about making consistent changes to her food and fitness routine.