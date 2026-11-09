Amrita Arora opens up about her secret of losing 14 kg after pregnancy

Amrita Arora Ladak recently opened up about her fitness journey, revealing how she lost 14 kg. A few weeks ago, the actor left social media users stunned with her transformation, sparking curiosity about the diet and workout routine behind her weight loss. Her matra is clear: No sugar, no alcohol and only steamed dishes.

How Amrita Arora lost 14 kg: The diet and fitness changes behind her transformation

Actors have often undergone massive changes in their bodies going from 100 kg to 70kg in a month, especially due to their characters. But is it possible to incorporate the same in common people’s day to day lives? Actress Amrita might just have the answer. She recently took to her social media and posted a carousel that awed the internet which she methodically captioned, “Redemption”. Sharing her weight loss journey in a recent conversation, Amrita said, “So I completely went on a steamed food diet.”

She further added, “Then you up the protein and cut the carbs. I had very misleading thoughts about intermittent fasting, but it works for me. My last meal is at 7.30 pm and then I don't eat breakfast. I don't do sugar, alcohol. It's just mind over matter. And I eat the same food every day. I don't need a fancy menu, you know."

Amrita had gained 30kgs after her two pregnancies. That motivated her and she decided to get back into shape through a rigorous diet.

But again, diet was only one part of Amrita's transformation. In another conversation, the actor spoke about being particular about exercise and making walking a regular part of her routine.