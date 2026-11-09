Gurfateh Pirzada says Diwali firecrackers burnt his Mumbai balcony and most of a room

Actor Gurfateh Pirzada says his home was among those hit by firecracker-related fires in Mumbai this Diwali. The Lust Stories 3 actor said stray crackers burnt his entire balcony and spread into nearly his whole room.

Gurfateh Pirzada says firecrackers burnt down his balcony in Mumbai

Gurfateh posted the aftermath on Instagram Stories. One photo shows the balcony thick with smoke. Another shows the room inside, with the curtains drawn back to one side of the bed and some belongings moved around. He tagged the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Mumbai Police in the post.

His caption was blunt. He wrote that "The sheer stupidity of the masses is astounding", and went on to say the whole city felt like a gas chamber.