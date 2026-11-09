Toxic haze blankets Indian metros as post-Diwali air quality reaches hazardous levels

How to protect yourself from the post-Diwali smog

With the air heavily laden with dangerous PM2.5 and PM10 particles, taking immediate lifestyle precautions is non-negotiable for your health.

First, limit your outdoor exposure. Skip your morning run or outdoor commute workout until the smog clears and opt for indoor exercises instead. If you absolutely must step outside, wearing a well-fitted N95 mask is essential to filter out hazardous micro-pollutants.

Inside your home, keep windows and balcony doors firmly shut during peak pollution hours, which are typically early mornings and late evenings. Investing in a high-quality HEPA air purifier can drastically improve your indoor air sanctuary.

Finally, focus on internal wellness. Hydration is key to flushing toxins from your respiratory system. Incorporate antioxidant-rich foods like citrus fruits, jaggery and warm herbal teas into your daily routine to naturally soothe your throat and boost your immunity against the harsh urban air.