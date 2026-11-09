Celebs

Toxic haze blankets Indian metros as post-Diwali air quality reaches hazardous levels

Delhi records the highest pollution levels followed closely by Lucknow and Indore after a night of intense celebrations
Toxic haze blankets Indian metros as post-Diwali air quality reaches hazardous levels
Diwali smog chokes Indian metros: Delhi tops AQI chartsPexels/Engin Akyurt
Updated on
2 min read

A thick, toxic haze has engulfed major Indian cities following a night of intense Diwali celebrations. Despite strict restrictions on firecrackers, urban hubs woke up to alarming pollution levels, trapping residents in a blanket of grey smog.

Diwali smog chokes Indian metros: Delhi tops AQI charts

Leading the grim chart is New Delhi, which recorded a staggering Air Quality Index (AQI) of 743. The capital saw hazardous levels of particulate matter overnight, exacerbated by plummeting winter temperatures, regional agricultural emissions and a severe lack of wind. Lucknow followed closely behind with a hazardous AQI of 493 while Indore recorded an equally alarming 449. This sharp overnight spike has left millions of urban residents grappling with respiratory distress.

Diwali smog chokes Indian metros: Delhi tops AQI charts
Toxic haze blankets Indian metros as post-Diwali air quality reaches hazardous levelsPexels

How to protect yourself from the post-Diwali smog

With the air heavily laden with dangerous PM2.5 and PM10 particles, taking immediate lifestyle precautions is non-negotiable for your health.

First, limit your outdoor exposure. Skip your morning run or outdoor commute workout until the smog clears and opt for indoor exercises instead. If you absolutely must step outside, wearing a well-fitted N95 mask is essential to filter out hazardous micro-pollutants.

Inside your home, keep windows and balcony doors firmly shut during peak pollution hours, which are typically early mornings and late evenings. Investing in a high-quality HEPA air purifier can drastically improve your indoor air sanctuary.

Finally, focus on internal wellness. Hydration is key to flushing toxins from your respiratory system. Incorporate antioxidant-rich foods like citrus fruits, jaggery and warm herbal teas into your daily routine to naturally soothe your throat and boost your immunity against the harsh urban air.

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.

Toxic haze blankets Indian metros as post-Diwali air quality reaches hazardous levels
5 diet tips to boost your health during the pollution season
Delhi
Diwali
AQI

FOLLOW US

ON GOOGLE DISCOVER
X