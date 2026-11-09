Inside celebrity chef Vikas Khanna’s serene New York penthouse

Celebrity chef and MasterChef judge Vikas Khanna has built a global culinary empire, recently cementing his status with the acclaimed restaurant Bungalow in the heart of New York City. Now, the celebrated hospitality icon has opened the doors to his luxurious yet remarkably minimalist penthouse, offering a rare glimpse into his private sanctuary in the sky.
Revealed during a recent home tour with content creator Priyam Saraswat, the residence immediately captivates with its soothing all-white palette. Eschewing flashy decorations, Vikas has opted for a calming atmosphere where warm ceiling lighting beautifully contrasts with expansive glass windows. These pristine panes frame unobstructed skyline views of three iconic Manhattan landmarks: the Empire State Building, the United Nations headquarters and the Chrysler Building. A dedicated wooden seating area by the window serves as the chef's favourite spot for his morning coffee.
The penthouse is more than just a luxury real estate asset; it serves as a canvas for deep spiritual reverence. Striking white pillars in the living area are slated for a meaningful transformation. According to the chef, these columns will soon feature spiritual designs inspired by the Kashi Vishvanath temple. Intended to provide spiritual protection, this architectural homage is expected to be completed by March 2027.
Moving into the culinary heart of the home, the meticulously organised kitchen reflects a working professional's practical needs. Devoid of unnecessary extravagance, it features simple tools and streamlined cabinets.
Perhaps the most poignant space in the apartment is a quiet corner dedicated to his late sister Radhika, whom he affectionately called Radha. A beautiful statue of Lord Krishna rests here, thoughtfully positioned to face her favourite sight: the Chrysler Building.
Wrapping up the tour by serving freshly made parathas with yoghurt and pickle, Vikas reflected on his extraordinary journey. He shared that material luxuries matter far less to him than the message his success conveys, hoping his home inspires others to dream big and relentlessly pursue their life goals.