Inside celebrity chef Vikas Khanna’s serene New York penthouse

The penthouse is more than just a luxury real estate asset; it serves as a canvas for deep spiritual reverence. Striking white pillars in the living area are slated for a meaningful transformation. According to the chef, these columns will soon feature spiritual designs inspired by the Kashi Vishvanath temple. Intended to provide spiritual protection, this architectural homage is expected to be completed by March 2027.

Moving into the culinary heart of the home, the meticulously organised kitchen reflects a working professional's practical needs. Devoid of unnecessary extravagance, it features simple tools and streamlined cabinets.

Perhaps the most poignant space in the apartment is a quiet corner dedicated to his late sister Radhika, whom he affectionately called Radha. A beautiful statue of Lord Krishna rests here, thoughtfully positioned to face her favourite sight: the Chrysler Building.

Wrapping up the tour by serving freshly made parathas with yoghurt and pickle, Vikas reflected on his extraordinary journey. He shared that material luxuries matter far less to him than the message his success conveys, hoping his home inspires others to dream big and relentlessly pursue their life goals.