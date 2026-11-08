Vikas Khanna on redefining Indian cuisine abroad and staying authentic

A

I feel it’s a baby step. Italians can say the same thing: they’re not only about pizza and pasta, they are more than that. Thai people can say we are more than pad Thai and green and red curries, right? Every cuisine, which travels abroad, has a perception that is generally smaller than what the cuisine is. It’s a baby step. We learn how to write the alphabet, then the words and the stories. I feel it is very important to not rush it.

I’ve been cooking for almost 26–27 years now, every day. I’m still somebody who hasn’t been overwhelmed by television and reality shows, and who doesn’t leave the kitchens. There’s no absence. I figured out that our commitment has to be to what should appeal to the guests. It’s not just consistency of the food, the service and the values, but also innovation. We are a restaurant, which can create a dish every week and put it out, a dish the world has never seen before. You are connecting not just with Indians but with the Western world. At least every day, we are trying to expand that.