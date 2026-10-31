From family recipes to fine dining: Sashi Cheliah, Venkatesh Bhat and Shreeya Adka on what makes food special

For Sashi Cheliah, it begins with flavour. Venkatesh Bhat wants the original character of a recipe preserved. Shreeya Adka, meanwhile, believes there is room for interpretation, provided the food tastes good. As judges on Celebrity MasterChef Tamil, the three chefs bring distinct perspectives to a competition where celebrities must prove themselves in an unfamiliar kitchen.

Chefs Sashi Cheliah, Venkatesh Bhat and Shreeya Adka on flavour, tradition, and the art of cooking

Presented by Sony VIZHA and Sony LIV, the show features Samantha Ruth Prabhu bringing contestants into the kitchen to take on culinary challenges. For Sashi, winner of MasterChef Australia, one of the pleasures will be seeing familiar dishes approached with technical ambition.

“Viewers are going to be surprised by how well the contestants cook local dishes that are close to their hearts, their families and their culture,” he says. When judging a plate, Sashi puts flavour first, followed by originality and technical precision. The story behind a dish matters, too, particularly when a contestant is recreating a family recipe. “There needs to be a lot of empathy in the way we judge,” he says. “We are not there to judge them; we are only judging the plate of food that is presented to us on that day.”

That order of priorities also leaves room for contestants to grow. Sashi believes technical precision and working under pressure are skills that can be developed as the competition progresses, provided contestants are willing to learn. A chaotic cooking process, he cautions, does not always translate into a disappointing plate. “Sometimes it’s a little tricky because while they’re cooking, you might find them under pressure and stress,” he says. “But when they present the food and the judges taste it, it might completely blow your mind.” For him, the final dish must speak for itself, even when the journey towards it has been far from smooth.