Inside Chef Vina’s masterclass on getting Thai food right

Before the wok heated up, we had a quick chat with Chef Vina and asked her everything. She is the Royal Thai Embassy’s guest chef, has cooked for presidents and royal banquets, and knows Thai cuisine in India inside out. As part of The Authentic Thai Culinary Journey with Chef Vina, guests could choose between a seven-course Thai tasting menu or a Thai masterclass & buffet dinner, we opted for the latter.

By the sea in Pondicherry, we learnt the art of authentic Thai cooking

On how Indian diners have changed, she is genuinely optimistic. Thai food used to get heavily adapted for the Indian palate, she says, too much fish sauce, too much salt, not enough herbs, the balance that defines authentic Thai cooking completely lost in translation. But things are shifting. More Indians are travelling to Thailand now and coming back knowing what the food is actually supposed to taste like. One of the biggest misconceptions she wants to clear up: not everything in Thai cooking has fish sauce in it. There are light soy sauces, thin soy sauces, a whole range of other options. The fish sauce assumption, she says, has kept a lot of people away from a cuisine that can very easily accommodate them.