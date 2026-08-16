This Chennai kitchen makes a convincing case for authentic Taiwanese food

What’s cooking at Taiwan Maami’s new Chennai branch? The same thing it has always been: imported tapioca pearls from Taiwan cooked in small batches every two hours, single-estate whole-leaf organic tea from the Nilgiris that exports ninety-five percent of its produce to premium markets in Japan, Germany, and the UK, sauces made entirely in-house with zero shortcuts, and a kitchen run by Theresa Hu, who has been carrying her culinary traditions across borders her entire life and has never once seen that as a reason to compromise.

Theresa Hu brings her edible autobiography to a third Chennai address

The new Anna Nagar space carries that into its interiors, too. It is an enveloping wash of deep red, with patterned flooring, warm wood, cane-backed seating and hanging floral installations softening the intensity of the colour. Shelves behind the counter hold delicate crockery, while Chinese-inspired figurines and artwork add to the sense that this is a room built around cultural references rather than generic Asian décor. The framed artworks are replications of pieces from the National Palace Museum in Taipei, including Lady Cooling Off, dating to around 1300. Making it a little pocket of Taiwan and Chinese cultural memory tucked into Anna Nagar.