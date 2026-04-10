Chef Thomas Mahara on balancing classics and change in a new menu

Soft lighting pools over sleek seating, while subtle Asian design elements quietly frame the room as you step into Lotus at The Park. We’re welcomed with a lychee-based drink, light, floral, and gently sweet, before settling down with Chef Thomas Mahara, who walks us through the thinking behind the new menu that reflects his journey across Thai, Japanese, Chinese, and Korean cuisines, balancing long-standing favourites, some over two decades old, with a new line-up of signatures. “These days, most people want to try new things, whatever is trending in the current culinary scene. So, I removed a few dishes from the previous menu and added some new ones.”

We begin with the Japanese kanikama poke taco, a one-bite appetiser that disappears faster than expected. Crisp rice crackers hold a fresh mix of crab, cucumber, and carrot, tied together with a slightly spicy dynamite sauce. There’s crunch, creaminess, and a sublte heat that keeps you reaching for more.

The Sambal corn bites follow, golden fritters tossed in a ginger-forward sambal that hits sharp and savoury notes. Then comes the Crispy lamb, shredded meat coated with corn flour and finished with sesame and sweet chilli sauce.