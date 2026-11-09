Jensen Huang admits infidelity as Nvidia launches probe into Chinese spy claims

He added, "To my colleagues at NVIDIA... you deserve better from me. Leading NVIDIA is the privilege of my life... I am fully committed to NVIDIA and will work to earn back your confidence."

Despite the high-stakes national security probe, Nvidia’s board stated it has no reason to believe company secrets or national security were compromised. An independent committee with external legal counsel will oversee the inquiry.

Key political and industry figures have already voiced support. US President Donald Trump defended Jensen, calling him an "honourable guy" who has done an "amazing job for our country." Meanwhile, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk echoed support for the tech visionary online.

With House committees seeking closed-door briefings, Jensen faces his toughest challenge yet as he fights to rebuild personal trust and preserve his leadership at the helm of the world's leading AI powerhouse.