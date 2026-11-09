Priyanka Chopra faces social media backlash for serving non-vegetarian food during Diwali

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas found herself on the receiving end of social media criticism after she shared glimpses of her Diwali celebrations in Los Angeles.

Priyanka Chopra trolled for eating non-veg on Diwali

Netizens immediately questioned the presence of non-vegetarian food at her festive gathering. Priyanka had earlier taken to her social media account to share a series of pictures from her Diwali celebrations at her home in the US, that incorporated the vibe, decor, themselves and food.

In a picture, Priyanka was seen eating a non-vegetarian food item. Netizens immediately took to the comments section of her post and questioned Priyanka over serving non-vegetarian dishes during Diwali.

The comments read, “My favourite diva suddenly nothing is going well, the outfit, the jewellery and the hair do, suddenly everything is going wrong, for the first time.” Another read, “Non veg in diwali”, “In diwali non veg nooo.”