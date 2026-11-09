Rapper Fetty Wap ties the knot with Alexis Hill in a grand castle months after prison release

Rapper Fetty Wap, aka Willie Maxwell II, has got married to his long-time girlfriend Alexis Hill in an extravagant wedding in castle style. This union took place on November 5, 2026, at The Legacy Castle, located in Pompton Plains, New Jersey. This event is a new start for the musician after he was released from prison in January 2026. Their wedding also drew attention after some early reports mistakenly confused Alexis Hill with his former girlfriend, Alexis Skyy. Before marrying Alexis Hill, Fetty Wap was married to model Leandra K. Gonzalez in September 2019.

Fetty Wap and Alexis Hill's wedding details and past relationships

The duo reportedly invited about 90 to 100 guests to attend their wedding ceremony. Since the couple was trying to have a private wedding ceremony, the guests were advised to lock up their phones at the party. Alexis appeared very beautiful in her white satin ball gown, which had see-through lace sleeves and a veil. On the other hand, Fetty Wap wore an all-white tuxedo.