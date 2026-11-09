Rapper Fetty Wap ties the knot with Alexis Hill in a grand castle months after prison release

Rapper Fetty Wap, aka Willie Maxwell II, has got married to his long-time girlfriend Alexis Hill in an extravagant wedding in castle style. This union took place on November 5, 2026, at The Legacy Castle, located in Pompton Plains, New Jersey. This event is a new start for the musician after he was released from prison in January 2026. Their wedding also drew attention after some early reports mistakenly confused Alexis Hill with his former girlfriend, Alexis Skyy. Before marrying Alexis Hill, Fetty Wap was married to model Leandra K. Gonzalez in September 2019.
The duo reportedly invited about 90 to 100 guests to attend their wedding ceremony. Since the couple was trying to have a private wedding ceremony, the guests were advised to lock up their phones at the party. Alexis appeared very beautiful in her white satin ball gown, which had see-through lace sleeves and a veil. On the other hand, Fetty Wap wore an all-white tuxedo.
One of the highlights of the reception was the performance by the rapper of his hit single 679 while he danced with his newlywed wife. The marriage ceremony was held barely four months after the couple’s engagement, which occurred in July 2026. Alexis posted a photo of her huge diamond engagement ring on her social media platform as Fetty proposed to her.
Alexis Hill is a model whose private life remained mostly out of public view. However, there have been some earlier stories about her wedding that mistakenly mixed her up with another reality show star named Alexis Skyy, who dated the rapper previously and appeared on Love & Hip Hop: New York. Alexis Skyy initially claimed that Fetty was the father of her daughter, but DNA testing proved otherwise.
The wedding also comes after a tough time for the rapper. In October 2021, the FBI arrested Fetty Wap at Citi Field, Queens, New York, as part of a federal drug trafficking probe. The prosecutors have charged him with being part of a scheme that was alleged to move over 100 kilograms of drugs from the West Coast to New Jersey and Long Island.